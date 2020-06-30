All apartments in Lake Forest
18934 Canyon Hill Drive
18934 Canyon Hill Drive

18934 Canyon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18934 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Vaulted ceiling & well lighted unit 1 bedroom w/ a loft. Airy & well lighted master bedroom & spacious loft can be use as a spare room ort an office w/ brand new wood flooring located on top of Portola Hills. W/ full size washer and gas dryer, dishwater, and frig. Marble flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen & bathroom with granite counter. With recessed lights in the kitchen . The balcony access off the bedroom and the living room. Detached covered garage included in the rent. Community amenities swimming pool, club haouse and near bike trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

