18934 Canyon Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Vaulted ceiling & well lighted unit 1 bedroom w/ a loft. Airy & well lighted master bedroom & spacious loft can be use as a spare room ort an office w/ brand new wood flooring located on top of Portola Hills. W/ full size washer and gas dryer, dishwater, and frig. Marble flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen & bathroom with granite counter. With recessed lights in the kitchen . The balcony access off the bedroom and the living room. Detached covered garage included in the rent. Community amenities swimming pool, club haouse and near bike trail.