Lake Forest, CA
18922 Canyon View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18922 Canyon View Drive

18922 Canyon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18922 Canyon View Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great location for this upper end unit condo. Neutral paint throughout. Highly upgraded. Wood laminate flooring; plantation shutters, custom lighting. Living room with vaulted ceilings also has a fireplace which lights with the flip of a switch. Great location and light and bright with mountain views. The two bedrooms are separated by the living space so there is privacy. Spacious loft could be 3rd bedroom. Kitchen comes complete with newer dishwasher, gas range, and even a fridge. Master bedroom has a large mirrored walk in closet with organizers. Private bath with tub/shower. Separate vanity area. Master bedroom also has a sliding door which opens to the patio so you can enjoy the view of the mountains and the green belt area. The private balcony flows from the living room and the master bedroom. Large enough for your table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine. The second bedroom also has an over-sized walk-in closet. There is also a washer/dryer inside this condo for your convenience. Garage is conveniently located just under and in front of the unit. Enjoy the Association amenities, great hiking trails, well known restaurants nearby, shopping, etc. Great schools too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have any available units?
18922 Canyon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18922 Canyon View Drive have?
Some of 18922 Canyon View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18922 Canyon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Canyon View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Canyon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Canyon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18922 Canyon View Drive does offer parking.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18922 Canyon View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have a pool?
No, 18922 Canyon View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 18922 Canyon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18922 Canyon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 Canyon View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18922 Canyon View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
