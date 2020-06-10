18922 Canyon View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Great location for this upper end unit condo. Neutral paint throughout. Highly upgraded. Wood laminate flooring; plantation shutters, custom lighting. Living room with vaulted ceilings also has a fireplace which lights with the flip of a switch. Great location and light and bright with mountain views. The two bedrooms are separated by the living space so there is privacy. Spacious loft could be 3rd bedroom. Kitchen comes complete with newer dishwasher, gas range, and even a fridge. Master bedroom has a large mirrored walk in closet with organizers. Private bath with tub/shower. Separate vanity area. Master bedroom also has a sliding door which opens to the patio so you can enjoy the view of the mountains and the green belt area. The private balcony flows from the living room and the master bedroom. Large enough for your table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine. The second bedroom also has an over-sized walk-in closet. There is also a washer/dryer inside this condo for your convenience. Garage is conveniently located just under and in front of the unit. Enjoy the Association amenities, great hiking trails, well known restaurants nearby, shopping, etc. Great schools too!