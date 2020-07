Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with panoramic city views. Cul- de-sac street. This home offers three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with two car attached garage. Very light and bright throughout. Good size back yard with the view ideal for family entertaining. Master suite with large balcony with forever views. Two car attached garage with custom storage cabinets. A beautiful place to call home.