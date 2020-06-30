1402 El Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedroom Home in Gated Foothill Ranch Community - Stunning 2 bedroom turn key home in the gated community of El Paseo at the Village of Foothill Ranch. Open living room and kitchen area that is great for entertaining with stainless steel appliances, plenty of bright white cabinets and plantation shutters. Upgraded powder room, attached 2 car tandem garage with built-in shelves and laundry closet complete the first level. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded bath. Second bedroom and upgraded hall bathroom finish off the second level. Wonderful community features playground, relaxing salt water pool/spa, BBQ/dining area and fire pits. Close to shopping, entertainment, freeways and hiking at Whiting Ranch.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1170199?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.



NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5426401)