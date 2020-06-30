All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

1402 El Paseo, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home in Gated Foothill Ranch Community - Stunning 2 bedroom turn key home in the gated community of El Paseo at the Village of Foothill Ranch. Open living room and kitchen area that is great for entertaining with stainless steel appliances, plenty of bright white cabinets and plantation shutters. Upgraded powder room, attached 2 car tandem garage with built-in shelves and laundry closet complete the first level. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded bath. Second bedroom and upgraded hall bathroom finish off the second level. Wonderful community features playground, relaxing salt water pool/spa, BBQ/dining area and fire pits. Close to shopping, entertainment, freeways and hiking at Whiting Ranch.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1170199?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.

NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5426401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 El Paseo have any available units?
1402 El Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 1402 El Paseo have?
Some of 1402 El Paseo's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 El Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
1402 El Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 El Paseo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 El Paseo is pet friendly.
Does 1402 El Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 1402 El Paseo offers parking.
Does 1402 El Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 El Paseo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 El Paseo have a pool?
Yes, 1402 El Paseo has a pool.
Does 1402 El Paseo have accessible units?
No, 1402 El Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 El Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 El Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 El Paseo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1402 El Paseo has units with air conditioning.

