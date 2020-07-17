All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 13 Lark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
13 Lark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

13 Lark

13 Lark · (949) 390-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 Lark, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
The House is The famous luxury builder-- Toll brother builded Baker Ranch-TERRACES plan two in 2017. Located in the center of resort-style community of Baker Ranch ! close to baker ranch 's largest and award-winning recreation center, pools, outdoor kitchen ,plenty of gathering space ....

This beautiful home has 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom . downstairs has one bedroom with one bathroom . upstairs right side has three bedroom with 2 bathroom plus loft , upstairs left side is master bedroom with big Balcony . owner do a lot of upgrade for this house .
Elegant curtain and blinds for window, looks like wood floor tile in the downstairs, marvelous luxury kitchen and double class door ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Lark have any available units?
13 Lark has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13 Lark currently offering any rent specials?
13 Lark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Lark pet-friendly?
No, 13 Lark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 13 Lark offer parking?
No, 13 Lark does not offer parking.
Does 13 Lark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Lark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Lark have a pool?
Yes, 13 Lark has a pool.
Does 13 Lark have accessible units?
No, 13 Lark does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Lark have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Lark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Lark have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Lark does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13 Lark?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity