This brand new home in the community of Encanto, just beside of Baker Ranch,built by the the prestigious Meritage Homes, high quality and a truly resort called home. This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. You will be the first one to occupy this brand new houses. Short distance to Irvine spectrum.