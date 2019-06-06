All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Verna

12 Verna · No Longer Available
Location

12 Verna, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
new construction
tennis court
Landscaping finished and all windows covering were installed. Toll Brother built BRAND NEW home with big yard, located in the Award Winning community of Baker Ranch, just 1 block away from the park at Vista Swim club and pool/playground/park, this beautifully upgraded home is move in ready. Attractive Italian exterior. Versatile first floor bedroom and wood staircase leads you to the large loft. Expansive, private master suite deck and luxurious master bath. Stunning, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Open living space with complete home theater hookups. The home offers a gorgeous, well appointed kitchen, walk-in pantry, large kitchen center island, huge amount of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, designer build in refrigerator. This is indoor/outdoor living at it's finest with TWO sliding door systems leading to the "California Room" and backyard! Highly valuable and comfortable home. Spectacular amenities include access to 3 pools, tennis courts, trails, parks, etc. Excellent schools. Easy access to upscale shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Verna have any available units?
12 Verna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 12 Verna have?
Some of 12 Verna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Verna currently offering any rent specials?
12 Verna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Verna pet-friendly?
No, 12 Verna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 12 Verna offer parking?
Yes, 12 Verna does offer parking.
Does 12 Verna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Verna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Verna have a pool?
Yes, 12 Verna has a pool.
Does 12 Verna have accessible units?
No, 12 Verna does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Verna have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Verna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Verna have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Verna does not have units with air conditioning.
