Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room new construction tennis court

Landscaping finished and all windows covering were installed. Toll Brother built BRAND NEW home with big yard, located in the Award Winning community of Baker Ranch, just 1 block away from the park at Vista Swim club and pool/playground/park, this beautifully upgraded home is move in ready. Attractive Italian exterior. Versatile first floor bedroom and wood staircase leads you to the large loft. Expansive, private master suite deck and luxurious master bath. Stunning, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Open living space with complete home theater hookups. The home offers a gorgeous, well appointed kitchen, walk-in pantry, large kitchen center island, huge amount of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, designer build in refrigerator. This is indoor/outdoor living at it's finest with TWO sliding door systems leading to the "California Room" and backyard! Highly valuable and comfortable home. Spectacular amenities include access to 3 pools, tennis courts, trails, parks, etc. Excellent schools. Easy access to upscale shopping and dining.