2154 Ronda Granada

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath unit. Quiet location. Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Laminate flooring, with newer carpet in 2nd bedroom. 2nd bedroom has a Murphy bed, desk and shelves for your convenience. 2nd bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading out to a large private patio. Nice size living room for relaxing, watching T.V., entertaining etc. The electric portable fireplace is included and can be put in the room of your choice. Washer/dryer in unit. Laguna Woods is an active 55+ community with amenities to fill your day. tennis anyone? 6 heated swimming pools, jacuzzi, woodworking shop, jewelry making, duplicate bridge, golf, driving range, photography, p.c and mac room, table tennis, pickleball, paddle tennis, bocce ball, and over 200 clubs to join. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and approximately 7 miles to Laguna Beach. Make This Your Next Home