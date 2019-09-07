All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:26 AM

2154 Ronda Granada

2154 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath unit. Quiet location. Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Laminate flooring, with newer carpet in 2nd bedroom. 2nd bedroom has a Murphy bed, desk and shelves for your convenience. 2nd bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading out to a large private patio. Nice size living room for relaxing, watching T.V., entertaining etc. The electric portable fireplace is included and can be put in the room of your choice. Washer/dryer in unit. Laguna Woods is an active 55+ community with amenities to fill your day. tennis anyone? 6 heated swimming pools, jacuzzi, woodworking shop, jewelry making, duplicate bridge, golf, driving range, photography, p.c and mac room, table tennis, pickleball, paddle tennis, bocce ball, and over 200 clubs to join. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and approximately 7 miles to Laguna Beach. Make This Your Next Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2154 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2154 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2154 Ronda Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2154 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada offer parking?
No, 2154 Ronda Granada does not offer parking.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 Ronda Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada have a pool?
Yes, 2154 Ronda Granada has a pool.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2154 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Ronda Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
