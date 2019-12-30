3363 Monte Hermoso

Amenities
PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! On 3rd story, near elevator, laundry room, and carport space. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single-level Aragon floor plan. Newer paint and newer carpet in living room and both bedrooms, tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Very clean, light and airy. Gorgeous
views from Balcony and Master Bedroom. Refrigerator included. Submit on small pet. Treeline views from Kitchen and Second
Bedroom. A must see condo, steps to Clubhouse 5 which is located on the next street up with pool and many other ammenities, between Laguna Woods Gate 9 and Gate 10 location. Ready for you to enjoy the Laguna Woods Lifestyle. 24-hour Gate-Guarded Community. Golf, Tennis, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, over 200 clubs to join, and more! Best View and Location for the best price!