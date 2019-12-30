All apartments in Laguna Woods
3363 Monte Hermoso
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

3363 Monte Hermoso

3363 Monte Hermoso · No Longer Available
Location

3363 Monte Hermoso, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! On 3rd story, near elevator, laundry room, and carport space. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single-level Aragon floor plan. Newer paint and newer carpet in living room and both bedrooms, tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Very clean, light and airy. Gorgeous
views from Balcony and Master Bedroom. Refrigerator included. Submit on small pet. Treeline views from Kitchen and Second
Bedroom. A must see condo, steps to Clubhouse 5 which is located on the next street up with pool and many other ammenities, between Laguna Woods Gate 9 and Gate 10 location. Ready for you to enjoy the Laguna Woods Lifestyle. 24-hour Gate-Guarded Community. Golf, Tennis, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, over 200 clubs to join, and more! Best View and Location for the best price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have any available units?
3363 Monte Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3363 Monte Hermoso have?
Some of 3363 Monte Hermoso's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3363 Monte Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
3363 Monte Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3363 Monte Hermoso pet-friendly?
Yes, 3363 Monte Hermoso is pet friendly.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 3363 Monte Hermoso offers parking.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3363 Monte Hermoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have a pool?
Yes, 3363 Monte Hermoso has a pool.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 3363 Monte Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
No, 3363 Monte Hermoso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3363 Monte Hermoso have units with air conditioning?
No, 3363 Monte Hermoso does not have units with air conditioning.
