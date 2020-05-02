All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

2233 Via Puerta

2233 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Beautiful Monterey model with a front entry patio welcomes you to this remodeled home. The living room is open and light with all new dual pane windows through-out, the newer paint and tile floors make this ready to move into. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets that open to the living room, granite counters, newer appliances and gorgeous tile floors. The tile floor continues into the dining area with a new chandelier. The bath is bright and cheery with new vanity, granite counters and sink along with a new tiled tub/shower. The master tile floor and nice paint has a large window looking out to the greenery beyond. The guest bedroom/ den is conveniently located across the condo for added privacy. Added inside laundry closet. Updated and waiting for you to move in! Plus, you are able to enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Via Puerta have any available units?
2233 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2233 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2233 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2233 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2233 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.

