2233 Via Puerta

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room

Beautiful Monterey model with a front entry patio welcomes you to this remodeled home. The living room is open and light with all new dual pane windows through-out, the newer paint and tile floors make this ready to move into. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets that open to the living room, granite counters, newer appliances and gorgeous tile floors. The tile floor continues into the dining area with a new chandelier. The bath is bright and cheery with new vanity, granite counters and sink along with a new tiled tub/shower. The master tile floor and nice paint has a large window looking out to the greenery beyond. The guest bedroom/ den is conveniently located across the condo for added privacy. Added inside laundry closet. Updated and waiting for you to move in! Plus, you are able to enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building.