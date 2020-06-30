Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct

Amenities

Fantastic Lauguna Niguel Home - Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful Lake Park community, this secluded 3 bedroom, 3 baths home cannot be beat! Lush and private, 28125 Palmetto Court is a spacious 2,200 sqft home with tons of exclusive features, a MUST SEE! The front and back outdoor space is beautifully landscaped with a tranquil fountain and flagstone patio. Enjoy cozy nights in your spacious, main floor master retreat with

fireplace. Or entertain your friends in the upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. This property has exceptional neighborhood amenities such as parks, pool, spa, volleyball court & more and easy access to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Lake and Nature Trails



(RLNE5734765)