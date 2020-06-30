All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct

28125 Palmetto Court · No Longer Available
Location

28125 Palmetto Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Fantastic Lauguna Niguel Home - Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful Lake Park community, this secluded 3 bedroom, 3 baths home cannot be beat! Lush and private, 28125 Palmetto Court is a spacious 2,200 sqft home with tons of exclusive features, a MUST SEE! The front and back outdoor space is beautifully landscaped with a tranquil fountain and flagstone patio. Enjoy cozy nights in your spacious, main floor master retreat with
fireplace. Or entertain your friends in the upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. This property has exceptional neighborhood amenities such as parks, pool, spa, volleyball court & more and easy access to Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Lake and Nature Trails

(RLNE5734765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have any available units?
Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have?
Some of Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct currently offering any rent specials?
Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct pet-friendly?
No, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct offer parking?
No, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct does not offer parking.
Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have a pool?
Yes, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct has a pool.
Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have accessible units?
No, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct does not have accessible units.
Does Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, Maintenance - 28125 Palmetto Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

