Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán The Overlook at Laguna

102 Calais St · (949) 312-5718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1500.00 Move In Special --- OAC- VACANT UNITS ONLY (Selected Units) Selected terms
Location

102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 88 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán The Overlook at Laguna.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Maximum of (2) two pets per apartment. We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date. Pet Fees: Cats - $300/deposit per cat and $35/month per cat. Dogs - $500/deposit per dog and $50/month per dog. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: 1 spot included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have any available units?
Elán The Overlook at Laguna has 4 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have?
Some of Elán The Overlook at Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán The Overlook at Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
Elán The Overlook at Laguna is offering the following rent specials: $1500.00 Move In Special --- OAC- VACANT UNITS ONLY (Selected Units) Selected terms
Is Elán The Overlook at Laguna pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán The Overlook at Laguna is pet friendly.
Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna offer parking?
Yes, Elán The Overlook at Laguna offers parking.
Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán The Overlook at Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have a pool?
Yes, Elán The Overlook at Laguna has a pool.
Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have accessible units?
No, Elán The Overlook at Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does Elán The Overlook at Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán The Overlook at Laguna has units with dishwashers.
