Elán The Overlook at Laguna

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit:

fee:

limit: 2

rent:

restrictions: Maximum of (2) two pets per apartment. We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date. Pet Fees: Cats - $300/deposit per cat and $35/month per cat. Dogs - $500/deposit per dog and $50/month per dog. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.

