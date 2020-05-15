All apartments in Laguna Niguel
32111 E Nine Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

32111 E Nine Drive

32111 East Nine Drive · (949) 599-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32111 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters. Custom renovated kitchen with indirect lighting, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, Bosch microwave and dishwasher, and a 4 burner Wolf range. Formal dining room and formal living room with fireplace. Upper level partially covered lanai with outstanding golf course views! Main floor family room contiguous to kitchen area with a dry bar area and built-in wine storage! Oversized totally finished 2 car garage with additional wine storage built-in cabinetry, additional lighting and a pull down stairway for additional attic storage. Remodeled bathrooms throughout! Lower level secondary bedroom adjacent to full remodel bathroom. Lower level master bedroom with an outstanding walk-in closet, multiple closet areas, custom master bathroom with multiple vanities, separate dressing area, custom shower with outside access and immediate access to lower level laundry facilities! Lower level covered patio with synthetic turf. Truly open and spacious, light and bright! Shows like a model! Walking distance to the world renowned Salt Creek Beach, outstanding proximity to the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resorts. Minutes away from both Dana Point Harbor and it’s "Lantern District" with all of its restaurants and shopping… As well as minutes away to the Town Center on Laguna Niguel and nearby Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32111 E Nine Drive have any available units?
32111 E Nine Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32111 E Nine Drive have?
Some of 32111 E Nine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32111 E Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32111 E Nine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32111 E Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32111 E Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32111 E Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32111 E Nine Drive does offer parking.
Does 32111 E Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32111 E Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32111 E Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 32111 E Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32111 E Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 32111 E Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32111 E Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32111 E Nine Drive has units with dishwashers.
