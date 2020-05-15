32111 E Nine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic open and spacious 3 bedroom residence located in the gated development of Links Point! Newer paint, hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows and plantation shutters. Custom renovated kitchen with indirect lighting, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, Bosch microwave and dishwasher, and a 4 burner Wolf range. Formal dining room and formal living room with fireplace. Upper level partially covered lanai with outstanding golf course views! Main floor family room contiguous to kitchen area with a dry bar area and built-in wine storage! Oversized totally finished 2 car garage with additional wine storage built-in cabinetry, additional lighting and a pull down stairway for additional attic storage. Remodeled bathrooms throughout! Lower level secondary bedroom adjacent to full remodel bathroom. Lower level master bedroom with an outstanding walk-in closet, multiple closet areas, custom master bathroom with multiple vanities, separate dressing area, custom shower with outside access and immediate access to lower level laundry facilities! Lower level covered patio with synthetic turf. Truly open and spacious, light and bright! Shows like a model! Walking distance to the world renowned Salt Creek Beach, outstanding proximity to the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resorts. Minutes away from both Dana Point Harbor and it’s "Lantern District" with all of its restaurants and shopping… As well as minutes away to the Town Center on Laguna Niguel and nearby Laguna Beach!