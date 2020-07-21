All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

31982 Mount Rainier Drive

31982 Mount Rainier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31982 Mount Rainier Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled on a spacious homesite in Laguna Niguel’s coveted enclave of Niguel West II lies this exceptional opportunity for a gorgeous furnished rental. This stylish home is introduced by an inviting formal foyer with travertine throughout the first floor enriched by beautiful vaulted ceilings and impeccable designer furnishings. Truly the heart of the home, the kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and separate family room on one end and on the other walk through to the formal dining and living areas with fireplace. The impressive two story design hosts four bedrooms, two full baths upstairs with the sumptuous master suite offering double vanity, stall shower, separate soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient interior laundry and three car garage complete this appealing floor plan. Accessed through the living and family rooms, an ample yard blends indoor and outdoor living with lush landscaping and golf course and hills views, making it ideal for entertaining year-round. This prestigious community is located within just a few minutes from the ocean, the popular Salt Creek beach, the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts, shopping and world-class restaurants - Close enough to enjoy the ocean breezes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have any available units?
31982 Mount Rainier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have?
Some of 31982 Mount Rainier Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31982 Mount Rainier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31982 Mount Rainier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31982 Mount Rainier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive offers parking.
Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have a pool?
No, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have accessible units?
No, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31982 Mount Rainier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31982 Mount Rainier Drive has units with dishwashers.
