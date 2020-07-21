31982 Mount Rainier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled on a spacious homesite in Laguna Niguel’s coveted enclave of Niguel West II lies this exceptional opportunity for a gorgeous furnished rental. This stylish home is introduced by an inviting formal foyer with travertine throughout the first floor enriched by beautiful vaulted ceilings and impeccable designer furnishings. Truly the heart of the home, the kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and separate family room on one end and on the other walk through to the formal dining and living areas with fireplace. The impressive two story design hosts four bedrooms, two full baths upstairs with the sumptuous master suite offering double vanity, stall shower, separate soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient interior laundry and three car garage complete this appealing floor plan. Accessed through the living and family rooms, an ample yard blends indoor and outdoor living with lush landscaping and golf course and hills views, making it ideal for entertaining year-round. This prestigious community is located within just a few minutes from the ocean, the popular Salt Creek beach, the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts, shopping and world-class restaurants - Close enough to enjoy the ocean breezes!