31 Cardiff

View! View! View! Spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath home Located in the exclusive 24-hour guard gated community of Crest de Ville. It has one bedroom /office down and one full bath down. New laminate flooring. Newer kitchen counter tops. Large, sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room completely opened to the gourmet style kitchen. Separate breakfast nook, center island , recessed lighting & beautiful views are some of the amenities of the sunny family kitchen. Romantic fireplaces are in both living & family rooms. The enormous master bedroom retreat boasts forever views . French doors lead you to the beautifully well-manicured gardens, panoramic peaceful views and ocean breezes. Close to Ocean, Parks & bike/hike trails and Golf course.