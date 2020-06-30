All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 31 Cardiff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31 Cardiff
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

31 Cardiff

31 Cardiff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 Cardiff, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crest de Ville

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
View! View! View! Spacious 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath home Located in the exclusive 24-hour guard gated community of Crest de Ville. It has one bedroom /office down and one full bath down. New laminate flooring. Newer kitchen counter tops. Large, sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room completely opened to the gourmet style kitchen. Separate breakfast nook, center island , recessed lighting & beautiful views are some of the amenities of the sunny family kitchen. Romantic fireplaces are in both living & family rooms. The enormous master bedroom retreat boasts forever views . French doors lead you to the beautifully well-manicured gardens, panoramic peaceful views and ocean breezes. Close to Ocean, Parks & bike/hike trails and Golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Cardiff have any available units?
31 Cardiff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 31 Cardiff currently offering any rent specials?
31 Cardiff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Cardiff pet-friendly?
No, 31 Cardiff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31 Cardiff offer parking?
No, 31 Cardiff does not offer parking.
Does 31 Cardiff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Cardiff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Cardiff have a pool?
No, 31 Cardiff does not have a pool.
Does 31 Cardiff have accessible units?
No, 31 Cardiff does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Cardiff have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Cardiff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Cardiff have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Cardiff does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego