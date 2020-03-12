All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 30932 Colonial Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30932 Colonial Pl.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

30932 Colonial Pl.

30932 Colonial Place · (949) 606-2926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
El Niguel Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30932 Colonial Pl. · Avail. Aug 15

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
piano room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
30932 Colonial Pl. Available 08/15/20 Immaculate Laguna Niguel FURNISHED Pool Home! - Welcome to your vacation home in coveted El Niguel Heights! This stunning, impeccably furnished, detached pool home is located on a single loaded cul-de-sac street in a beautiful, prestigious, walkable community. Serene park, new play structure, just a street away. 4 bedrooms + downstairs office, 3 full baths. Sleeps 8 very comfortably! Also includes indoor gym area. New flat screen TV's in every room with amazing sound systems. DVD players, extensive DVD collection. Cozy library/piano room. Designer floors throughout, no carpet. Countless upgrades - Tesla charger in garage, newly Pebbletek plastered pool with abalone shell accents, new lighted fencing, ambient color-changing LED mood lighting in the pool and spa, child safety pool alarms, 4 separate whole-house fan systems to draw in ocean air, AC, water filtration system, and MORE! Brand new beds in all rooms, new bedding, new furnishings. Multiple fireplaces, pool table inside, ping pong table outside, outdoor BBQ, fire pits, even 2 surfboards for your use. It's a true vacationers dream! Attached garage with 2 available parking spaces, plus outside parking. 2 separate solar systems; one to heat pool water and one for electricity. El Niguel Heights is close to Salt Creek Beach, 2 exclusive golf courses, the world-class resorts - Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort. Only minutes to the fabulous South County Beaches, newly remodeled Laguna Niguel Community Center, shopping, restaurants, toll road, and freeway. Landscaping and pool professionally maintained. Rates from $8000 - $12,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. Small dog considered (small, gated dog run with dog-door installed) with $1000 pet deposit. $500 non-refundable cleaning fee. Contact Amy Fluent for a private showing (949) 606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4114611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30932 Colonial Pl. have any available units?
30932 Colonial Pl. has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30932 Colonial Pl. have?
Some of 30932 Colonial Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30932 Colonial Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
30932 Colonial Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30932 Colonial Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30932 Colonial Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 30932 Colonial Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 30932 Colonial Pl. does offer parking.
Does 30932 Colonial Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30932 Colonial Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30932 Colonial Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 30932 Colonial Pl. has a pool.
Does 30932 Colonial Pl. have accessible units?
No, 30932 Colonial Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 30932 Colonial Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30932 Colonial Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30932 Colonial Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity