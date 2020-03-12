Amenities

30932 Colonial Pl. Available 08/15/20 Immaculate Laguna Niguel FURNISHED Pool Home! - Welcome to your vacation home in coveted El Niguel Heights! This stunning, impeccably furnished, detached pool home is located on a single loaded cul-de-sac street in a beautiful, prestigious, walkable community. Serene park, new play structure, just a street away. 4 bedrooms + downstairs office, 3 full baths. Sleeps 8 very comfortably! Also includes indoor gym area. New flat screen TV's in every room with amazing sound systems. DVD players, extensive DVD collection. Cozy library/piano room. Designer floors throughout, no carpet. Countless upgrades - Tesla charger in garage, newly Pebbletek plastered pool with abalone shell accents, new lighted fencing, ambient color-changing LED mood lighting in the pool and spa, child safety pool alarms, 4 separate whole-house fan systems to draw in ocean air, AC, water filtration system, and MORE! Brand new beds in all rooms, new bedding, new furnishings. Multiple fireplaces, pool table inside, ping pong table outside, outdoor BBQ, fire pits, even 2 surfboards for your use. It's a true vacationers dream! Attached garage with 2 available parking spaces, plus outside parking. 2 separate solar systems; one to heat pool water and one for electricity. El Niguel Heights is close to Salt Creek Beach, 2 exclusive golf courses, the world-class resorts - Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort. Only minutes to the fabulous South County Beaches, newly remodeled Laguna Niguel Community Center, shopping, restaurants, toll road, and freeway. Landscaping and pool professionally maintained. Rates from $8000 - $12,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. Small dog considered (small, gated dog run with dog-door installed) with $1000 pet deposit. $500 non-refundable cleaning fee. Contact Amy Fluent for a private showing (949) 606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4114611)