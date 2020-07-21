All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

28301 Via Luis

28301 Via Luis · No Longer Available
Location

28301 Via Luis, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
A delightfully, detailed FULL remodel of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 car garage condo in the heart of Laguna Niguel. The owners have replaced the Air Conditioner, the plumbing & added ALL NEW Appliances, Wood Floors, Quartz Counter tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Light Fixtures and a Energy Efficient Stackable Washer/Dryer to fit perfectly into the Laundry Closet!! There is an extra Large Private, Paver Patio with views of the beautiful trees and hills of the Laguna Niguel Regional Park close by. This unit also includes the Water, Trash utilities, one car garage and a carport for additional parking. Amenities of this community include Pool & Spa, beautiful grounds and plenty of guest parking. Call this your "Home Sweet Home" and you will be Beach close, Freeway 73 & I-5 a skip away. All of the best Shops, Restaurants & Theaters are also within walking distance...The sunsets here are amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28301 Via Luis have any available units?
28301 Via Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28301 Via Luis have?
Some of 28301 Via Luis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28301 Via Luis currently offering any rent specials?
28301 Via Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28301 Via Luis pet-friendly?
No, 28301 Via Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28301 Via Luis offer parking?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis offers parking.
Does 28301 Via Luis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28301 Via Luis have a pool?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis has a pool.
Does 28301 Via Luis have accessible units?
No, 28301 Via Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 28301 Via Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28301 Via Luis has units with dishwashers.
