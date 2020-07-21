28301 Via Luis

Amenities

A delightfully, detailed FULL remodel of this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 car garage condo in the heart of Laguna Niguel. The owners have replaced the Air Conditioner, the plumbing & added ALL NEW Appliances, Wood Floors, Quartz Counter tops, Soft Close Cabinets, Light Fixtures and a Energy Efficient Stackable Washer/Dryer to fit perfectly into the Laundry Closet!! There is an extra Large Private, Paver Patio with views of the beautiful trees and hills of the Laguna Niguel Regional Park close by. This unit also includes the Water, Trash utilities, one car garage and a carport for additional parking. Amenities of this community include Pool & Spa, beautiful grounds and plenty of guest parking. Call this your "Home Sweet Home" and you will be Beach close, Freeway 73 & I-5 a skip away. All of the best Shops, Restaurants & Theaters are also within walking distance...The sunsets here are amazing!