Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Three Bedroom condo in best location! Newer flooring, quartz counter tops in kitchen opens to living room and offers two balconies. One balcony leads off the kitchen and provides access to laundry area. End garage with attic storage is located close to condo. Community features lovely pool and spa to relax with friends and family. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and easy access to freeways--- Includes washer / dryer and refrigerator --- don't miss out on this charmer! Good Luck!