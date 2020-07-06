All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:53 PM

25165 Via Azul

Location

25165 Via Azul, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a rare highly upgraded and remodeled end unit with 2 master bedrooms. NO one above or below and just one shared wall. The kitchen opens to the dining and family room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25165 Via Azul have any available units?
25165 Via Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25165 Via Azul have?
Some of 25165 Via Azul's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25165 Via Azul currently offering any rent specials?
25165 Via Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25165 Via Azul pet-friendly?
No, 25165 Via Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25165 Via Azul offer parking?
Yes, 25165 Via Azul offers parking.
Does 25165 Via Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25165 Via Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25165 Via Azul have a pool?
No, 25165 Via Azul does not have a pool.
Does 25165 Via Azul have accessible units?
No, 25165 Via Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 25165 Via Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25165 Via Azul has units with dishwashers.

