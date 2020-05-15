All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24322 Rhona Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24322 Rhona Dr.

24322 Rhona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24322 Rhona Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Great School District - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home. Completely updated throughout with wood grain porcelain time floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen features tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Spacious living room is adjacent to formal dining room with french doors leading to back patio. Cozy family room features brick fireplace. Downstairs laundry room off of 2 car garage. Master suite has walk-in closet and beautiful updated bathroom with large shower, double sinks and plenty of storage. Community pool and tennis courts. Great schools - Laguna Niguel Elementary, Aliso Viejo Middle School and Aliso Viejo High School.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/840558?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE3461565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24322 Rhona Dr. have any available units?
24322 Rhona Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24322 Rhona Dr. have?
Some of 24322 Rhona Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24322 Rhona Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24322 Rhona Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24322 Rhona Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24322 Rhona Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 24322 Rhona Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 24322 Rhona Dr. offers parking.
Does 24322 Rhona Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24322 Rhona Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24322 Rhona Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 24322 Rhona Dr. has a pool.
Does 24322 Rhona Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24322 Rhona Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24322 Rhona Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24322 Rhona Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
