24322 Rhona Dr.

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully Remodeled Home in Great School District - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home. Completely updated throughout with wood grain porcelain time floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen features tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Spacious living room is adjacent to formal dining room with french doors leading to back patio. Cozy family room features brick fireplace. Downstairs laundry room off of 2 car garage. Master suite has walk-in closet and beautiful updated bathroom with large shower, double sinks and plenty of storage. Community pool and tennis courts. Great schools - Laguna Niguel Elementary, Aliso Viejo Middle School and Aliso Viejo High School.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/840558?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



