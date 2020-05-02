23732 Hillhurst Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Nicely remodeled one bedroom upper level condo. Ideal Laguna Niguel location. Close to beaches, golf courses and downtown Dana Point. Next door to the beautifully constructed City Hall and modern library. Short drive to Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach. Tis home offers newer paint,newer carpet, wood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and custom kitchen cabinets! The remodeled master bedroom includes built in cabinets while the master bath has travertine tile and newer fixtures. Washer/dryer hook ups along with new washer/dryer combo. Premium location with excellent view of the grounds and pool area. Ample natural light. A perfect location for conveient shopping, restaurants and beach lifestyle.