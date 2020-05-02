All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23732 Hillhurst Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

23732 Hillhurst Drive

23732 Hillhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23732 Hillhurst Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely remodeled one bedroom upper level condo. Ideal Laguna Niguel location. Close to beaches, golf courses and downtown Dana Point. Next door to the beautifully constructed City Hall and modern library. Short drive to Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach. Tis home offers newer paint,newer carpet, wood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and custom kitchen cabinets! The remodeled master bedroom includes built in cabinets while the master bath has travertine tile and newer fixtures. Washer/dryer hook ups along with new washer/dryer combo. Premium location with excellent view of the grounds and pool area. Ample natural light. A perfect location for conveient shopping, restaurants and beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have any available units?
23732 Hillhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have?
Some of 23732 Hillhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23732 Hillhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23732 Hillhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23732 Hillhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23732 Hillhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 23732 Hillhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23732 Hillhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23732 Hillhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 23732 Hillhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23732 Hillhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23732 Hillhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

