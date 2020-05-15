22991 Via Cruz

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

AVAIL Feb 15th! Furnished single level detached house in beach close Villa Pacifica. Come see this updated oasis with greenbelt views. Desirable location tucked away in a small community located at the highest elevation of Laguna Niguel with cool ocean breezes and access to popular hiking and ocean view trails. Flowing floorplan with a formal living room complete with comfortable seating and a flat screen tv. Enjoy the natural light and breezes from two sliding glass doors leading to a tranquil patio with water fountain and outdoor seating just outside the living room. Formal dining room includes gorgeous dining table, hutch and picture frame window leading to the front courtyard. Remodeled kitchen is fully stocked and boasts granite countertops, new maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in seating area. Huge master suite with king sized bed and smart TV is situated in the rear of the home with views out to the greenbelt. Guest bedroom offers a queen sized bed, ceiling fan and a view onto the side courtyard. This home is recently updated throughout with new wood flooring, baseboards, air conditioning!, shutters, drapes and much more. Come stay in this gorgeous home and enjoy the sparkling pool and amazing trails this serene hilltop community has to offer. Close proximity to popular beaches (Salt Creek, Strands, Laguna Beach), Dana Point Harbor, San Juan Capistrano Mission, and convenient access to freeways.Contact Candice 949-466-0620.