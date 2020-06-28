27753 Hidden Trail Road

Amenities

Live the desirable Nellie Gail Ranch lifestyle to its fullest in this open and luxurious Steinway model. A double-door entry opens to reveal a stunning living space with towering ceilings, circular staircase, a fine art chandelier, hallway bridge, living room fireplace, dining room with bay window and patio access, and a large great room with a custom-built dry bar. Home to a main floor bedroom and office (or optional 6th bedroom), the lower level is centered around a fabulous gourmet kitchen with oversized island, handsome cabinetry and deluxe stainless steel appliances. Approximately 4,493 square feet, the impressively sized 2-story design offers 4 additional bedrooms and 4.5 total baths (including 3 that are en suite). With a bonus room and a loft space, the second floor offers appreciated versatility, as well as a lavish master suite with sitting room, walk-in closet and opulent bath. Wide oak flooring complements the home, with stylish lighting fixtures and a 3-car garage also featured. Extending nearly 13,500 square feet, the residence’s private homesite is ideal for entertaining thanks to appointments that include a gas fire pit, fountain, verdant lawn, and an outdoor living room. Just minutes away from outstanding schools, recreation, shops, restaurants 5 freeway and the 73 toll road. The community is home to winding bridle trails, equestrian facilities, neighborhood parks and its Swim & Tennis Club. Tax rates and HOA dues are low, and there are no mello roos fees.