Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
27753 Hidden Trail Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

27753 Hidden Trail Road

27753 Hidden Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

27753 Hidden Trail Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live the desirable Nellie Gail Ranch lifestyle to its fullest in this open and luxurious Steinway model. A double-door entry opens to reveal a stunning living space with towering ceilings, circular staircase, a fine art chandelier, hallway bridge, living room fireplace, dining room with bay window and patio access, and a large great room with a custom-built dry bar. Home to a main floor bedroom and office (or optional 6th bedroom), the lower level is centered around a fabulous gourmet kitchen with oversized island, handsome cabinetry and deluxe stainless steel appliances. Approximately 4,493 square feet, the impressively sized 2-story design offers 4 additional bedrooms and 4.5 total baths (including 3 that are en suite). With a bonus room and a loft space, the second floor offers appreciated versatility, as well as a lavish master suite with sitting room, walk-in closet and opulent bath. Wide oak flooring complements the home, with stylish lighting fixtures and a 3-car garage also featured. Extending nearly 13,500 square feet, the residence’s private homesite is ideal for entertaining thanks to appointments that include a gas fire pit, fountain, verdant lawn, and an outdoor living room. Just minutes away from outstanding schools, recreation, shops, restaurants 5 freeway and the 73 toll road. The community is home to winding bridle trails, equestrian facilities, neighborhood parks and its Swim & Tennis Club. Tax rates and HOA dues are low, and there are no mello roos fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have any available units?
27753 Hidden Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have?
Some of 27753 Hidden Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27753 Hidden Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
27753 Hidden Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27753 Hidden Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 27753 Hidden Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 27753 Hidden Trail Road offers parking.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27753 Hidden Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have a pool?
Yes, 27753 Hidden Trail Road has a pool.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 27753 Hidden Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27753 Hidden Trail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27753 Hidden Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27753 Hidden Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
