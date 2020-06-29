All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

27605 Fargo Road

27605 Fargo Road · No Longer Available
Location

27605 Fargo Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Major price reduction! Seller will consider a lease option. This exemplary estate perfectly balances elegant style with everyday livability. Mediterranean architecture blends with contemporary flair in this 8,300+ square foot estate. A statement is made immediately upon entering the home, with its graciously curved staircase in the two-story foyer, exquisite detailed ceiling, wood and marble flooring, and the finest finishes and fixtures. The formal living and dining rooms are perfect for intimate entertaining. The chef’s kitchen is professionally equipped and opens to the great room, with its cozy fireplace and disappearing walls that blend indoor and outdoor living, taking in the panoramic views. A full guest suite, media room, library, and pool bath are also found on the main level. The second level includes an office/loft space, four additional bedrooms including the master suite with view balcony, separate living room, walk-in closets and spa-like bath. Fitness enthusiasts will be in awe of the full home gymnasium located on the lower level, which also includes a bonus room, storage and an additional bedroom suite. Completing the estate is a back yard sanctuary with magnificent mountain, sunset and City lights views, an infinity-edge pool with spa, and a fully lit tennis court. Encompassing over 1,350 acres, Nellie Gail Ranch is an extraordinary equestrian community in Laguna Hills, and offers the option to join the Swim Center and Tennis Club, and the Equestrian Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27605 Fargo Road have any available units?
27605 Fargo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27605 Fargo Road have?
Some of 27605 Fargo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27605 Fargo Road currently offering any rent specials?
27605 Fargo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27605 Fargo Road pet-friendly?
No, 27605 Fargo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 27605 Fargo Road offer parking?
Yes, 27605 Fargo Road offers parking.
Does 27605 Fargo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27605 Fargo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27605 Fargo Road have a pool?
Yes, 27605 Fargo Road has a pool.
Does 27605 Fargo Road have accessible units?
No, 27605 Fargo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27605 Fargo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27605 Fargo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27605 Fargo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27605 Fargo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
