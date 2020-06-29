27605 Fargo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

Major price reduction! Seller will consider a lease option. This exemplary estate perfectly balances elegant style with everyday livability. Mediterranean architecture blends with contemporary flair in this 8,300+ square foot estate. A statement is made immediately upon entering the home, with its graciously curved staircase in the two-story foyer, exquisite detailed ceiling, wood and marble flooring, and the finest finishes and fixtures. The formal living and dining rooms are perfect for intimate entertaining. The chef’s kitchen is professionally equipped and opens to the great room, with its cozy fireplace and disappearing walls that blend indoor and outdoor living, taking in the panoramic views. A full guest suite, media room, library, and pool bath are also found on the main level. The second level includes an office/loft space, four additional bedrooms including the master suite with view balcony, separate living room, walk-in closets and spa-like bath. Fitness enthusiasts will be in awe of the full home gymnasium located on the lower level, which also includes a bonus room, storage and an additional bedroom suite. Completing the estate is a back yard sanctuary with magnificent mountain, sunset and City lights views, an infinity-edge pool with spa, and a fully lit tennis court. Encompassing over 1,350 acres, Nellie Gail Ranch is an extraordinary equestrian community in Laguna Hills, and offers the option to join the Swim Center and Tennis Club, and the Equestrian Club.