Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

27371 Hidden Trail Road

Location

27371 Hidden Trail Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 27371 Hidden Trail Rd in Nellie Gail Ranch. Beautifully updated throughout, this home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with an en-suite bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Very spacious living room, dining room with french doors leading to the lush backyard, large family room with a built in bar and tastefully remodeled kitchen with farmhouse sink and updated appliances. Upstairs offers the master suite with a separate area that could be used as an office/sitting room/gym and three additional bedrooms one with an en-suite bath. Enjoy the large, inviting yard with a covered gazebo and built in BBQ. 3 car attached garage as well as a separate single garage which includes an additional work area/gym/art area. Well maintained home and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have any available units?
27371 Hidden Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have?
Some of 27371 Hidden Trail Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27371 Hidden Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
27371 Hidden Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27371 Hidden Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 27371 Hidden Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 27371 Hidden Trail Road offers parking.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27371 Hidden Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have a pool?
No, 27371 Hidden Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 27371 Hidden Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27371 Hidden Trail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27371 Hidden Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27371 Hidden Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
