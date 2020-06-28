27371 Hidden Trail Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 27371 Hidden Trail Rd in Nellie Gail Ranch. Beautifully updated throughout, this home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with an en-suite bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Very spacious living room, dining room with french doors leading to the lush backyard, large family room with a built in bar and tastefully remodeled kitchen with farmhouse sink and updated appliances. Upstairs offers the master suite with a separate area that could be used as an office/sitting room/gym and three additional bedrooms one with an en-suite bath. Enjoy the large, inviting yard with a covered gazebo and built in BBQ. 3 car attached garage as well as a separate single garage which includes an additional work area/gym/art area. Well maintained home and move in ready!