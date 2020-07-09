All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
27341 Lost Colt Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

27341 Lost Colt Drive

27341 Lost Colt Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Hills
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Location

27341 Lost Colt Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Sublime style and a family friendly floor plan define this gorgeous remodeled Modern Farmhouse inspired Nellie Gail Ranch estate. On nearly 1 acre of park like grounds this home exudes sophistication. Embraced by mature trees that provide appreciated privacy this two story home measures approx 4,741 sq ft and offers 6 bedrooms of which 2 reside on the main level, 5.5 baths, a detached pool house/casita (266 sq. ft) is perfect for entertaining while swimming in the large resort style pool complete with a waterslide, 2 waterfalls, and a retractable pool cover. The lush grounds also boast an outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, fire pit, lighted sport court, fountains and a fenced in dog run. The dramatic entry foyer is complete with stunning beams, that soar over the formal dining room and elegant staircase. A gorgeous stone fireplace in both the living room and family room add a relaxed ambiance that sums up the vibe of this open living floor plan. The newly remodeled and expanded kitchen includes a new farmhouse sink, induction cooktop, stainless steel appliances, custom expanded island and is open to the breakfast nook and family room with french doors that lead to the lush backyard. Other custom additions include a beautiful wood paneled home theater/library and a large gym, playroom, or additional bedroom on the main floor. The upstairs boasts an opulent Master bedroom, Bonus room, and 3 additional bedrooms. Solar is owned and new PEX piping throughout entire home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have any available units?
27341 Lost Colt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have?
Some of 27341 Lost Colt Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27341 Lost Colt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27341 Lost Colt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27341 Lost Colt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27341 Lost Colt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27341 Lost Colt Drive offers parking.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27341 Lost Colt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27341 Lost Colt Drive has a pool.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have accessible units?
No, 27341 Lost Colt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27341 Lost Colt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27341 Lost Colt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27341 Lost Colt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
