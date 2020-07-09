27341 Lost Colt Drive

Amenities

Sublime style and a family friendly floor plan define this gorgeous remodeled Modern Farmhouse inspired Nellie Gail Ranch estate. On nearly 1 acre of park like grounds this home exudes sophistication. Embraced by mature trees that provide appreciated privacy this two story home measures approx 4,741 sq ft and offers 6 bedrooms of which 2 reside on the main level, 5.5 baths, a detached pool house/casita (266 sq. ft) is perfect for entertaining while swimming in the large resort style pool complete with a waterslide, 2 waterfalls, and a retractable pool cover. The lush grounds also boast an outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, fire pit, lighted sport court, fountains and a fenced in dog run. The dramatic entry foyer is complete with stunning beams, that soar over the formal dining room and elegant staircase. A gorgeous stone fireplace in both the living room and family room add a relaxed ambiance that sums up the vibe of this open living floor plan. The newly remodeled and expanded kitchen includes a new farmhouse sink, induction cooktop, stainless steel appliances, custom expanded island and is open to the breakfast nook and family room with french doors that lead to the lush backyard. Other custom additions include a beautiful wood paneled home theater/library and a large gym, playroom, or additional bedroom on the main floor. The upstairs boasts an opulent Master bedroom, Bonus room, and 3 additional bedrooms. Solar is owned and new PEX piping throughout entire home.