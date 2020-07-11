All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

26911 Magnolia Court

26911 Magnolia Court · No Longer Available
Location

26911 Magnolia Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

Timeless elegance exudes from every corner of this gorgeous residence. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, Library, and Loft, this spacious family home is the largest model Moulton Ranch has to offer! The home feels luxuriously comfortable with effortless design and premium materials, such as: travertine tiling, hardwood floors and granite countertops, which create a naturally beautiful environment. Relax in the huge master suite with its private sitting area, jacuzzi tub, and cozy fireplace or enjoy time grilling outside on the built in BBQ. Enjoy the good life in this desirable neighborhood and stunning property!!! This property comes with fully furnished. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26911 Magnolia Court have any available units?
26911 Magnolia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26911 Magnolia Court have?
Some of 26911 Magnolia Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26911 Magnolia Court currently offering any rent specials?
26911 Magnolia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26911 Magnolia Court pet-friendly?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court offer parking?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not offer parking.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court have a pool?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not have a pool.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court have accessible units?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26911 Magnolia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26911 Magnolia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
