26911 Magnolia Court

Timeless elegance exudes from every corner of this gorgeous residence. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, Library, and Loft, this spacious family home is the largest model Moulton Ranch has to offer! The home feels luxuriously comfortable with effortless design and premium materials, such as: travertine tiling, hardwood floors and granite countertops, which create a naturally beautiful environment. Relax in the huge master suite with its private sitting area, jacuzzi tub, and cozy fireplace or enjoy time grilling outside on the built in BBQ. Enjoy the good life in this desirable neighborhood and stunning property!!! This property comes with fully furnished. Please verify all info.