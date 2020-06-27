26841 Devonshire Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION.This beautiful Turnkey home is available for immediate lease in Laguna Hills' Moulton Ranch Estate. Amazing upgrades with the ultimate custom touches. Luxury Wood flooring that flows throughout the main floor and up the grand staircase. The Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stove and a large bar-seating area. The formal Living Room features a marble fireplace & vaulted ceilings. There is a custom office/homework area in addition to a spacious Breakfast Nook off the Kitchen/Family Room. The Master Suite is quite spacious with Walk-In Closets, a retreat & dual-sided fireplace. There is an in-ground spa with waterfall and Built-in DCS bbq.