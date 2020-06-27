All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:32 PM

26841 Devonshire Road

26841 Devonshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

26841 Devonshire Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION.This beautiful Turnkey home is available for immediate lease in Laguna Hills' Moulton Ranch Estate. Amazing upgrades with the ultimate custom touches. Luxury Wood flooring that flows throughout the main floor and up the grand staircase. The Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stove and a large bar-seating area. The formal Living Room features a marble fireplace & vaulted ceilings. There is a custom office/homework area in addition to a spacious Breakfast Nook off the Kitchen/Family Room. The Master Suite is quite spacious with Walk-In Closets, a retreat & dual-sided fireplace. There is an in-ground spa with waterfall and Built-in DCS bbq.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26841 Devonshire Road have any available units?
26841 Devonshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26841 Devonshire Road have?
Some of 26841 Devonshire Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26841 Devonshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
26841 Devonshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26841 Devonshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road offer parking?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road have a pool?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road have accessible units?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26841 Devonshire Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26841 Devonshire Road does not have units with air conditioning.
