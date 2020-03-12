26701 Quail Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging carport dog park parking pool guest parking tennis court

Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC. Stone’s throw from best shopping and restaurants. 73 toll road just outside, I-5 nearby as well. Two pools and spas. Two tennis courts. Dog park. Water, gas, trash included. One covered parking plus lots of guest parking. HOA fee included. Electric car charging stations within complex.