Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26701 Quail Creek
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

26701 Quail Creek

26701 Quail Creek · (443) 852-3486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
South Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 148 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
carport
dog park
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC. Stone’s throw from best shopping and restaurants. 73 toll road just outside, I-5 nearby as well. Two pools and spas. Two tennis courts. Dog park. Water, gas, trash included. One covered parking plus lots of guest parking. HOA fee included. Electric car charging stations within complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26701 Quail Creek have any available units?
26701 Quail Creek has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26701 Quail Creek have?
Some of 26701 Quail Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26701 Quail Creek currently offering any rent specials?
26701 Quail Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26701 Quail Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek is pet friendly.
Does 26701 Quail Creek offer parking?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek does offer parking.
Does 26701 Quail Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26701 Quail Creek have a pool?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek has a pool.
Does 26701 Quail Creek have accessible units?
No, 26701 Quail Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 26701 Quail Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 26701 Quail Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26701 Quail Creek has units with air conditioning.
