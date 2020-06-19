26642 MERIENDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous upgraded upper unit, 2 bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms condo in the wonderful community of Briosa Laguna Hills. Enjoy privacy and a beautiful park / green belt view from the dining room area. Great location which is close to the I-5 & 73 Toll roads and walking distance to multiple shopping centers in the area. This spacious and bright condo features marble floors, washer and dryer in the unit, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace with an enclosed patio. The entire building was just re-piped with PEX piping.