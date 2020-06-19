All apartments in Laguna Hills
26642 MERIENDA

26642 Merienda · No Longer Available
Location

26642 Merienda, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous upgraded upper unit, 2 bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms condo in the wonderful community of Briosa Laguna Hills. Enjoy privacy and a beautiful park / green belt view from the dining room area. Great location which is close to the I-5 & 73 Toll roads and walking distance to multiple shopping centers in the area. This spacious and bright condo features marble floors, washer and dryer in the unit, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace with an enclosed patio. The entire building was just re-piped with PEX piping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26642 MERIENDA have any available units?
26642 MERIENDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26642 MERIENDA have?
Some of 26642 MERIENDA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26642 MERIENDA currently offering any rent specials?
26642 MERIENDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26642 MERIENDA pet-friendly?
No, 26642 MERIENDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26642 MERIENDA offer parking?
No, 26642 MERIENDA does not offer parking.
Does 26642 MERIENDA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26642 MERIENDA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26642 MERIENDA have a pool?
Yes, 26642 MERIENDA has a pool.
Does 26642 MERIENDA have accessible units?
No, 26642 MERIENDA does not have accessible units.
Does 26642 MERIENDA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26642 MERIENDA has units with dishwashers.
Does 26642 MERIENDA have units with air conditioning?
No, 26642 MERIENDA does not have units with air conditioning.
