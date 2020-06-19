All apartments in Laguna Hills
26622 Chester Drive
26622 Chester Drive

26622 Chester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26622 Chester Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Single Story custom remodeled and freshly painted Lease opportunity. Located in the private gated Laguna Hills community Falcon Hill. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal living and dining room, travertine floors and crown molding. Chefs kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and in-kitchen dining nook. Separate family room vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large master suite with soaking tub and walk-in shower. French doors lead to Large backyard with pool, spa and built in BBQ. Two car attached direct access garage with auto opener. Lease includes gardener, pool service and HOA dues. Turnkey! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26622 Chester Drive have any available units?
26622 Chester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26622 Chester Drive have?
Some of 26622 Chester Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26622 Chester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26622 Chester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26622 Chester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26622 Chester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26622 Chester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26622 Chester Drive offers parking.
Does 26622 Chester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26622 Chester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26622 Chester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26622 Chester Drive has a pool.
Does 26622 Chester Drive have accessible units?
No, 26622 Chester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26622 Chester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26622 Chester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26622 Chester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26622 Chester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
