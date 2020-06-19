26622 Chester Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Single Story custom remodeled and freshly painted Lease opportunity. Located in the private gated Laguna Hills community Falcon Hill. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal living and dining room, travertine floors and crown molding. Chefs kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and in-kitchen dining nook. Separate family room vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large master suite with soaking tub and walk-in shower. French doors lead to Large backyard with pool, spa and built in BBQ. Two car attached direct access garage with auto opener. Lease includes gardener, pool service and HOA dues. Turnkey! Must see!