26595 Laurel Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous Views and Elegant Architecture greet you from the moment you open the doors of this beautiful Moulton Ranch home! The home has 4 bedrooms, including a main floor bedroom, currently configured as an office and main floor bath, making 3 bathrooms. The living room and dining room open to each other with vaulted ceilings for elegant entertaining. The large kitchen has beautiful new granite counters, an additional dining nook and is open to the family room with fireplace and views to the backyard. The large master suite features a see-through fireplace which opens to the large retreat, private master bath with separate tub and bath, large walk in closet, and balcony to sit and enjoy the panoramic views. Move in ready with gorgeous hardwood floors, tile, new dual zone HVAC system and neutral carpet! The community includes a large park within walking distance and is convenient to the freeways, shopping and beaches. Highly rated Saddleback Valley School District. Contact Michelle Yegsigian, Regency RE Brokers, DRE#01025400, michelley@regencyre.com 949-697-1143.