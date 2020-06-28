All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26595 Laurel Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26595 Laurel Crest Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

26595 Laurel Crest Drive

26595 Laurel Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26595 Laurel Crest Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Views and Elegant Architecture greet you from the moment you open the doors of this beautiful Moulton Ranch home! The home has 4 bedrooms, including a main floor bedroom, currently configured as an office and main floor bath, making 3 bathrooms. The living room and dining room open to each other with vaulted ceilings for elegant entertaining. The large kitchen has beautiful new granite counters, an additional dining nook and is open to the family room with fireplace and views to the backyard. The large master suite features a see-through fireplace which opens to the large retreat, private master bath with separate tub and bath, large walk in closet, and balcony to sit and enjoy the panoramic views. Move in ready with gorgeous hardwood floors, tile, new dual zone HVAC system and neutral carpet! The community includes a large park within walking distance and is convenient to the freeways, shopping and beaches. Highly rated Saddleback Valley School District. Contact Michelle Yegsigian, Regency RE Brokers, DRE#01025400, michelley@regencyre.com 949-697-1143.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have any available units?
26595 Laurel Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have?
Some of 26595 Laurel Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26595 Laurel Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26595 Laurel Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26595 Laurel Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26595 Laurel Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26595 Laurel Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College