26402 Chaparral Place

Exquisite Details & Fine Craftmanship in Nellie Gail! Nestled w/in a cul-de-sac, this nearly 5100 sqft Tuscan inspired estate features 5 spacious bdrms, 6 baths & 3 car garage. The private gated courtyard & driveway is surrounded by towering palms. Sophistication is apparent upon entrance into the 2 story foyer w/ wrought iron chandeliers & dramatic wrought iron circular staircase. Beautiful hand-distressed hardwood & travertine flooring, crown molding, large windows & wood accents throughout. Formal open concept living & dining rooms are perfect for intimate entertaining. The stunning chef’s kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, oversized center-island, breakfast bar & nook w/ bay window. The oversized family room is complemented by dark wood beams, large hand sewn wood mantle & extraordinary brick accented fireplace. An ideal downstairs bdrm features backyard entrance & an en-suite bath perfect for inlaws or guests. Unwind in the master retreat featuring a romantic double sided fireplace, separate seating room & huge master bath reminiscent of an Italian spa. Three other spacious bedrooms (the 3rd bdrm currently serves as a bonus room), nook area & convenient laundry room complete the top floor. The ambience of the backyard is resort inspired as you take a dip in the sparkling rock pool w/ waterslide & Baja shelf surrounded by a flagstone patio with lulling fountain and built-in BBQ. Relax underneath the pergola w/ fireplace, TV & surround sound.