All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26402 Chaparral Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26402 Chaparral Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26402 Chaparral Place

26402 Chaparral Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26402 Chaparral Place, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite Details & Fine Craftmanship in Nellie Gail! Nestled w/in a cul-de-sac, this nearly 5100 sqft Tuscan inspired estate features 5 spacious bdrms, 6 baths & 3 car garage. The private gated courtyard & driveway is surrounded by towering palms. Sophistication is apparent upon entrance into the 2 story foyer w/ wrought iron chandeliers & dramatic wrought iron circular staircase. Beautiful hand-distressed hardwood & travertine flooring, crown molding, large windows & wood accents throughout. Formal open concept living & dining rooms are perfect for intimate entertaining. The stunning chef’s kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, oversized center-island, breakfast bar & nook w/ bay window. The oversized family room is complemented by dark wood beams, large hand sewn wood mantle & extraordinary brick accented fireplace. An ideal downstairs bdrm features backyard entrance & an en-suite bath perfect for inlaws or guests. Unwind in the master retreat featuring a romantic double sided fireplace, separate seating room & huge master bath reminiscent of an Italian spa. Three other spacious bedrooms (the 3rd bdrm currently serves as a bonus room), nook area & convenient laundry room complete the top floor. The ambience of the backyard is resort inspired as you take a dip in the sparkling rock pool w/ waterslide & Baja shelf surrounded by a flagstone patio with lulling fountain and built-in BBQ. Relax underneath the pergola w/ fireplace, TV & surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26402 Chaparral Place have any available units?
26402 Chaparral Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26402 Chaparral Place have?
Some of 26402 Chaparral Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26402 Chaparral Place currently offering any rent specials?
26402 Chaparral Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26402 Chaparral Place pet-friendly?
No, 26402 Chaparral Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place offer parking?
Yes, 26402 Chaparral Place does offer parking.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26402 Chaparral Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place have a pool?
Yes, 26402 Chaparral Place has a pool.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place have accessible units?
No, 26402 Chaparral Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26402 Chaparral Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 26402 Chaparral Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26402 Chaparral Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College