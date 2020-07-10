26141 Red Corral Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

Highly upgraded, 5 bedroom, 3 bath Nellie Gail home on a large private lot with spacious front courtyard. Enter onto custom wood floors, which lead into an open vaulted ceiling living room and dining room area. Custom white cabinet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, six burner gas range, stone counter tops and a large center island. The oversized family room is bright with a cozy white brick fireplace and wet bar. The downstairs also includes 1 large bedroom, bathroom and laundry. The master bedroom, with vaulted ceilings, has a newly renovated master bath with custom bamboo cabinets, quartz counter tops, travertine shower and soaking tub. 3 generous bedrooms complete the upstairs. The yard includes a custom corner pool with imported blue glass tile with a travertine patio, aluminum louvered patio cover and Viking grill. Views to the La Paz greenbelt into the Saddleback Valley. fridge included in rent.