25841 La Cuesta Avenue

25841 La Cuesta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25841 La Cuesta Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom/ 3 Car Garage in Stratford Ridge Neighborhood, Excellent Corner Lot Location! Shows like a model home with gorgeous upgrades throughout including travertine floors, terazzo wood flooring, custom baseboards, casings, new carpet, upgraded windows and much more! Entertainers backyard with new fencing, large covered patio area, rear and side yard with fruit trees. Excellent open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings, formal living room with natural light and a fireplace, formal dining room with plenty of space for entertaining. Large Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite slab counters and breakfast nook surrounded by large windows for natural light. Living room with 3rd fireplace and built in bar area. Warm and Inviting Master suite with fireplace, his and hers sink area with walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower, spa tub, elegant stone finishes and french doors which open to the rear patio. 3 other large bedrooms and inside laundry. Includes an attached three car garage. NO HOA and Low Taxes! This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have any available units?
25841 La Cuesta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have?
Some of 25841 La Cuesta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25841 La Cuesta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25841 La Cuesta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25841 La Cuesta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have a pool?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25841 La Cuesta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25841 La Cuesta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
