25841 La Cuesta Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom/ 3 Car Garage in Stratford Ridge Neighborhood, Excellent Corner Lot Location! Shows like a model home with gorgeous upgrades throughout including travertine floors, terazzo wood flooring, custom baseboards, casings, new carpet, upgraded windows and much more! Entertainers backyard with new fencing, large covered patio area, rear and side yard with fruit trees. Excellent open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings, formal living room with natural light and a fireplace, formal dining room with plenty of space for entertaining. Large Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite slab counters and breakfast nook surrounded by large windows for natural light. Living room with 3rd fireplace and built in bar area. Warm and Inviting Master suite with fireplace, his and hers sink area with walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower, spa tub, elegant stone finishes and french doors which open to the rear patio. 3 other large bedrooms and inside laundry. Includes an attached three car garage. NO HOA and Low Taxes! This home has it all!