25811 Middle Ridge Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Entertainer's Delight. Beautifully remodeled, Single Family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Laguna Hills (Moulton Ranch), featuring 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms. Highly remodeled throughout. One of the largest lots in the community. Majestic backyard perfect for entertaining: Gorgeous pool & spa with beautiful water features & lighting, built-in BBQ and out-door fire place. Kitchen: Gorgeous granite counter-tops, with high end appliances including Subzero Fridge, Subzero Freezer, Dacor double oven, Dacor warmer, Dacor 6-burner stove, Miele Dishwasher, Dual-zone Subzero wine cooler & Instant Hot water. Gorgeous wet bar. Magnificent Master Bathroom with double shower, Jacuzzi tub, marble flooring, him and her walk-in closets with built-in organizers. Convenient main floor bedroom with full bathroom. All windows have been changed and have mostly motorized Hunter Douglas window coverings. 4 Fireplaces: Master bedroom, living room, family room & backyard. 5th bedroom does not have a closet but with hardwood flooring and mirrored walls can be used as an exercise room, office or bedroom. Excellent school district. Words and pics cannot do justice: MUST SEE!