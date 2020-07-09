All apartments in Laguna Hills
25811 Middle Ridge Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

25811 Middle Ridge Lane

25811 Middle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25811 Middle Ridge Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Entertainer's Delight. Beautifully remodeled, Single Family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Laguna Hills (Moulton Ranch), featuring 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms. Highly remodeled throughout. One of the largest lots in the community. Majestic backyard perfect for entertaining: Gorgeous pool & spa with beautiful water features & lighting, built-in BBQ and out-door fire place. Kitchen: Gorgeous granite counter-tops, with high end appliances including Subzero Fridge, Subzero Freezer, Dacor double oven, Dacor warmer, Dacor 6-burner stove, Miele Dishwasher, Dual-zone Subzero wine cooler & Instant Hot water. Gorgeous wet bar. Magnificent Master Bathroom with double shower, Jacuzzi tub, marble flooring, him and her walk-in closets with built-in organizers. Convenient main floor bedroom with full bathroom. All windows have been changed and have mostly motorized Hunter Douglas window coverings. 4 Fireplaces: Master bedroom, living room, family room & backyard. 5th bedroom does not have a closet but with hardwood flooring and mirrored walls can be used as an exercise room, office or bedroom. Excellent school district. Words and pics cannot do justice: MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have any available units?
25811 Middle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 25811 Middle Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25811 Middle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25811 Middle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25811 Middle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25811 Middle Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25811 Middle Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
