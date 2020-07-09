25811 Middle Ridge Lane

Amenities
Entertainer's Delight. Beautifully remodeled, Single Family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Laguna Hills (Moulton Ranch), featuring 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms. Highly remodeled throughout. One of the largest lots in the community. Majestic backyard perfect for entertaining: Gorgeous pool & spa with beautiful water features & lighting, built-in BBQ and out-door fire place. Kitchen: Gorgeous granite counter-tops, with high end appliances including Subzero Fridge, Subzero Freezer, Dacor double oven, Dacor warmer, Dacor 6-burner stove, Miele Dishwasher, Dual-zone Subzero wine cooler & Instant Hot water. Gorgeous wet bar. Magnificent Master Bathroom with double shower, Jacuzzi tub, marble flooring, him and her walk-in closets with built-in organizers. Convenient main floor bedroom with full bathroom. All windows have been changed and have mostly motorized Hunter Douglas window coverings. 4 Fireplaces: Master bedroom, living room, family room & backyard. 5th bedroom does not have a closet but with hardwood flooring and mirrored walls can be used as an exercise room, office or bedroom. Excellent school district. Words and pics cannot do justice: MUST SEE!