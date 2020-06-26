25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully updated condo with 2 Master Bedrooms is in the Gated Belle Tierra community. The kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of natural light. The open concept living room has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and large storage closet. Both of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets. You can also access the large patio from both bedrooms and living room. The condo comes with a washer and dryer located in the private laundry room on the patio. The Belle Tierra community has a security gate, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, and fitness room. This home is in a fantastic location near parks, shopping, and walking trails.