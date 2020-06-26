All apartments in Laguna Hills
25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C

25591 Indian Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25591 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully updated condo with 2 Master Bedrooms is in the Gated Belle Tierra community. The kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of natural light. The open concept living room has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and large storage closet. Both of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets. You can also access the large patio from both bedrooms and living room. The condo comes with a washer and dryer located in the private laundry room on the patio. The Belle Tierra community has a security gate, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, and fitness room. This home is in a fantastic location near parks, shopping, and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have any available units?
25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have?
Some of 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C offers parking.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C has a pool.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25591 Indian Hill Lane - C, Unit C has units with air conditioning.
