25441 McIntyre Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming SINGLE-LEVEL home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in beautiful Castle Hill community. Living room with fireplace and high ceilings, separate formal dining room, and spacious family room provide ample room for comfortable living. Home backs to Knotty Pine Park with direct access from private backyard gate. Lush, landscaped yards with fruit trees and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Newer windows, scraped ceilings, mirrored closet doors, plantation shutters in living and dining rooms, are just some of the many features throughout this home. Master bedroom has newer carpets and re-glazed bathtub in master bathroom. Bright kitchen has newer Silestone counter tops, oak cabinetry, refrigerator with ice-maker, microwave, and built-in table for casual dining. Attached 2-car garage with painted flooring, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Located in Blue Ribbon school district, and with easy access to I-5 freeway, 73 toll road, and plenty of restaurant and shopping options.