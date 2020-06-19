All apartments in Laguna Hills
Location

25441 Mcintyre Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming SINGLE-LEVEL home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in beautiful Castle Hill community. Living room with fireplace and high ceilings, separate formal dining room, and spacious family room provide ample room for comfortable living. Home backs to Knotty Pine Park with direct access from private backyard gate. Lush, landscaped yards with fruit trees and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Newer windows, scraped ceilings, mirrored closet doors, plantation shutters in living and dining rooms, are just some of the many features throughout this home. Master bedroom has newer carpets and re-glazed bathtub in master bathroom. Bright kitchen has newer Silestone counter tops, oak cabinetry, refrigerator with ice-maker, microwave, and built-in table for casual dining. Attached 2-car garage with painted flooring, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Located in Blue Ribbon school district, and with easy access to I-5 freeway, 73 toll road, and plenty of restaurant and shopping options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25441 McIntyre Street have any available units?
25441 McIntyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25441 McIntyre Street have?
Some of 25441 McIntyre Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25441 McIntyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
25441 McIntyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25441 McIntyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 25441 McIntyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 25441 McIntyre Street offers parking.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25441 McIntyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street have a pool?
No, 25441 McIntyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street have accessible units?
No, 25441 McIntyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25441 McIntyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25441 McIntyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25441 McIntyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
