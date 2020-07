Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Short term lease available! Great opportunity! Relax in your private paradise in this stunning and remodeled to perfection fully furnished home. Easy access to Irvine and to the beach. The back yard is great for entertaining and includes a patio area with barbecue, a sitting area, and a sparkling water pool and spa surrounded by the green garden. Includes washer and Dryer inside the garage. The garage is fully equipped with kitchen and office desk.