All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like
25072 Buckskin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25072 Buckskin Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

25072 Buckskin Drive

25072 Buckskin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25072 Buckskin Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is a fantastic lease opportunity in Nellie Gail Estates! Original owners have meticulously taken care of this property. Rock pool with water slide and spa. Remodeled kitchen open to the family room. Downstairs main floor bedroom or office. 3242 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms and 13,000sqft lot on the corner with wonderful privacy in the back yard. Enjoy the parks and horse trails of Nellie Gail Ranch while being just 20 minutes from John Wayne airport and 3 exits to Dana Point Harbor! Note Piano is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
25072 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25072 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 25072 Buckskin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25072 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25072 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25072 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25072 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
No, 25072 Buckskin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25072 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25072 Buckskin Drive has a pool.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 25072 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25072 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25072 Buckskin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25072 Buckskin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with BalconyLaguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College