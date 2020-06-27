25072 Buckskin Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a fantastic lease opportunity in Nellie Gail Estates! Original owners have meticulously taken care of this property. Rock pool with water slide and spa. Remodeled kitchen open to the family room. Downstairs main floor bedroom or office. 3242 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms and 13,000sqft lot on the corner with wonderful privacy in the back yard. Enjoy the parks and horse trails of Nellie Gail Ranch while being just 20 minutes from John Wayne airport and 3 exits to Dana Point Harbor! Note Piano is not included.