24352 Acaso

Well located largest plan in Briosa. Entry from 2nd floor. Main floor has distressed plank wood flooring, balcony off kitchen nook,

completely remodeled kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite counters, living room has a fireplace. new stainless appliances

with refrigerator. Main floor bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet. Unit includes Washer/Dryer to stay for tenant. Open bright floor

plan with tall clear story windows. The upstairs offers a bonus loft area. Master bedroom with Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs

master also has a HUGE walk-in closet - plenty of room for storage. The community offers a Pool and Park within steps from this unit. Also a

soccer field, basketball courts, swings and tot-lot. Available December 15th. One car garage included.