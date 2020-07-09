All apartments in Laguna Hills
24352 Acaso
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

24352 Acaso

24352 Acaso · No Longer Available
Location

24352 Acaso, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well located largest plan in Briosa. Entry from 2nd floor. Main floor has distressed plank wood flooring, balcony off kitchen nook,
completely remodeled kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite counters, living room has a fireplace. new stainless appliances
with refrigerator. Main floor bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet. Unit includes Washer/Dryer to stay for tenant. Open bright floor
plan with tall clear story windows. The upstairs offers a bonus loft area. Master bedroom with Vaulted ceilings. Upstairs
master also has a HUGE walk-in closet - plenty of room for storage. The community offers a Pool and Park within steps from this unit. Also a
soccer field, basketball courts, swings and tot-lot. Available December 15th. One car garage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24352 Acaso have any available units?
24352 Acaso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24352 Acaso have?
Some of 24352 Acaso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24352 Acaso currently offering any rent specials?
24352 Acaso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24352 Acaso pet-friendly?
No, 24352 Acaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24352 Acaso offer parking?
Yes, 24352 Acaso offers parking.
Does 24352 Acaso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24352 Acaso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24352 Acaso have a pool?
Yes, 24352 Acaso has a pool.
Does 24352 Acaso have accessible units?
No, 24352 Acaso does not have accessible units.
Does 24352 Acaso have units with dishwashers?
No, 24352 Acaso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24352 Acaso have units with air conditioning?
No, 24352 Acaso does not have units with air conditioning.
