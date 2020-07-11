23822 Formello

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One Story Four Bed Single Family Home Minutes to Spectrum or Laguna Beach - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.



*Great Curb Appeal with Large Grassy Front Lawn, Stacked Stone trim on front exterior* Kitchen features Maple Cabinets and Granite Counters, both Baths have been Remodeled* *Built-in Office Alcove with Maple Cabinets and Granite Counters* *Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Mirrored Closet Doors with Closet Organizers* *Upgraded Dual Pane Windows/Doors* *Extensive of Hard Surface Flooring & Recessed Lights* *CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING* *Private Back Yard has a Covered Patio* *Quiet Interior Location on Cul De Sac* *Walk to Elementary School & Santa Victoria Park* *Easy Access to 405, 5 and 133 Freeways* *Less than 5 minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, Los Olivos Marketplace, Just Minutes from the Sands of beautiful Laguna Beach* *Two Refrigerators, One In Kitchen & In Garage, Both are AS-IS Condition, Owner Will Not Repair (Can Move Before Occupancy), Washer & Dryer Included, Both are AS-IS Condition, Owner Will Not Repair (Can Move Before Occupancy). Small Pets Only.



