Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

23822 Formello

23822 Formello · No Longer Available
Location

23822 Formello, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One Story Four Bed Single Family Home Minutes to Spectrum or Laguna Beach - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.

*Great Curb Appeal with Large Grassy Front Lawn, Stacked Stone trim on front exterior* Kitchen features Maple Cabinets and Granite Counters, both Baths have been Remodeled* *Built-in Office Alcove with Maple Cabinets and Granite Counters* *Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Mirrored Closet Doors with Closet Organizers* *Upgraded Dual Pane Windows/Doors* *Extensive of Hard Surface Flooring & Recessed Lights* *CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING* *Private Back Yard has a Covered Patio* *Quiet Interior Location on Cul De Sac* *Walk to Elementary School & Santa Victoria Park* *Easy Access to 405, 5 and 133 Freeways* *Less than 5 minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, Los Olivos Marketplace, Just Minutes from the Sands of beautiful Laguna Beach* *Two Refrigerators, One In Kitchen & In Garage, Both are AS-IS Condition, Owner Will Not Repair (Can Move Before Occupancy), Washer & Dryer Included, Both are AS-IS Condition, Owner Will Not Repair (Can Move Before Occupancy). Small Pets Only.

(RLNE4777153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23822 Formello have any available units?
23822 Formello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23822 Formello have?
Some of 23822 Formello's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23822 Formello currently offering any rent specials?
23822 Formello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23822 Formello pet-friendly?
Yes, 23822 Formello is pet friendly.
Does 23822 Formello offer parking?
Yes, 23822 Formello offers parking.
Does 23822 Formello have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23822 Formello offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23822 Formello have a pool?
No, 23822 Formello does not have a pool.
Does 23822 Formello have accessible units?
No, 23822 Formello does not have accessible units.
Does 23822 Formello have units with dishwashers?
No, 23822 Formello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23822 Formello have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23822 Formello has units with air conditioning.
