Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

23435 Caminito Basilio

23435 Caminito Basilio · No Longer Available
Location

23435 Caminito Basilio, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to the centrally located Laguna Village community! This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,400 sqft. condo with an oversized balcony features a beautiful view of the Saddleback mountains. The home has been upgraded with new flooring, paint, and lighting. There is storage galore with a large basement behind the 2 car garage, storage near the front door, and large closet space in the hallway and all bedrooms. The bathrooms are both upgraded and spacious and the kitchen is beautifully done and includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Once upstairs from the attached, direct access garage, it's one level living. Laguna Village Association offers a resort-style experience with amenities such as clubhouse and community center, two pools, two spas, shuffleboard, gym, BBQ & picnic areas, volleyball, basketball, playgrounds and tennis courts. Centrally located to freeways, shopping, schools, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have any available units?
23435 Caminito Basilio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23435 Caminito Basilio have?
Some of 23435 Caminito Basilio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23435 Caminito Basilio currently offering any rent specials?
23435 Caminito Basilio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23435 Caminito Basilio pet-friendly?
No, 23435 Caminito Basilio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio offer parking?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Basilio offers parking.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Basilio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have a pool?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Basilio has a pool.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have accessible units?
No, 23435 Caminito Basilio does not have accessible units.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Basilio has units with dishwashers.
Does 23435 Caminito Basilio have units with air conditioning?
No, 23435 Caminito Basilio does not have units with air conditioning.
