23435 Caminito Basilio

Welcome to the centrally located Laguna Village community! This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,400 sqft. condo with an oversized balcony features a beautiful view of the Saddleback mountains. The home has been upgraded with new flooring, paint, and lighting. There is storage galore with a large basement behind the 2 car garage, storage near the front door, and large closet space in the hallway and all bedrooms. The bathrooms are both upgraded and spacious and the kitchen is beautifully done and includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Once upstairs from the attached, direct access garage, it's one level living. Laguna Village Association offers a resort-style experience with amenities such as clubhouse and community center, two pools, two spas, shuffleboard, gym, BBQ & picnic areas, volleyball, basketball, playgrounds and tennis courts. Centrally located to freeways, shopping, schools, and entertainment.