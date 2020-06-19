All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

23342 Caminito Marcial

23342 Caminito Marcial · No Longer Available
Location

23342 Caminito Marcial, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Clean End Unit Condo with Private Garage, Carport, and Driveway - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit condo is located in the popular community of Laguna Village. Located off the 5 and 405 freeways, this property has been refreshed with brand new carpet and paint throughout. There are granite counters in the galley kitchen along with brand new stainless steel electric range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious living room with large front balcony for enjoining the summer air. Master bedroom has mirrored closed with access to rear green space. Second bedroom has walk-in closet and lots of light. Contemporary bathroom with sunken bath and grey tile. Below the unit a one garage, and one carport with roll up door. Two driveway parking spaces. Behind the garage there is also a bit of extra subterranean storage. Private washer/dryer hookups inside. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, no pets or smoking. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1895490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have any available units?
23342 Caminito Marcial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23342 Caminito Marcial have?
Some of 23342 Caminito Marcial's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23342 Caminito Marcial currently offering any rent specials?
23342 Caminito Marcial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23342 Caminito Marcial pet-friendly?
No, 23342 Caminito Marcial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial offer parking?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Marcial offers parking.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23342 Caminito Marcial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have a pool?
No, 23342 Caminito Marcial does not have a pool.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have accessible units?
No, 23342 Caminito Marcial does not have accessible units.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Marcial has units with dishwashers.
Does 23342 Caminito Marcial have units with air conditioning?
No, 23342 Caminito Marcial does not have units with air conditioning.
