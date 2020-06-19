23342 Caminito Marcial

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Clean End Unit Condo with Private Garage, Carport, and Driveway - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit condo is located in the popular community of Laguna Village. Located off the 5 and 405 freeways, this property has been refreshed with brand new carpet and paint throughout. There are granite counters in the galley kitchen along with brand new stainless steel electric range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious living room with large front balcony for enjoining the summer air. Master bedroom has mirrored closed with access to rear green space. Second bedroom has walk-in closet and lots of light. Contemporary bathroom with sunken bath and grey tile. Below the unit a one garage, and one carport with roll up door. Two driveway parking spaces. Behind the garage there is also a bit of extra subterranean storage. Private washer/dryer hookups inside. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, no pets or smoking. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing.



