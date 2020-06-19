23272 Caminito Marcial

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with 2 car attached garage townhouse in the Laguna village. complete with granite countertops, new maple cabinets, gorgeous pergo flooring, scraped ceilings. Huge storage space in the garage. Master bedroom has sliding door with patio area. Central Air Conditioning! Plantation Shutters! All living space in the same level. Enjoy the association amenities including pool, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and club house. Close to parks, the Spectrum, and the 5/405 freeway, shopping & dining (Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Hills Mall, all major stores and restaurants) No renters share the rooms!