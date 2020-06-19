All apartments in Laguna Hills
23272 Caminito Marcial

23272 Caminito Marcial · No Longer Available
Location

23272 Caminito Marcial, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with 2 car attached garage townhouse in the Laguna village. complete with granite countertops, new maple cabinets, gorgeous pergo flooring, scraped ceilings. Huge storage space in the garage. Master bedroom has sliding door with patio area. Central Air Conditioning! Plantation Shutters! All living space in the same level. Enjoy the association amenities including pool, spa, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and club house. Close to parks, the Spectrum, and the 5/405 freeway, shopping & dining (Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Hills Mall, all major stores and restaurants) No renters share the rooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have any available units?
23272 Caminito Marcial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23272 Caminito Marcial have?
Some of 23272 Caminito Marcial's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23272 Caminito Marcial currently offering any rent specials?
23272 Caminito Marcial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23272 Caminito Marcial pet-friendly?
No, 23272 Caminito Marcial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial offer parking?
Yes, 23272 Caminito Marcial offers parking.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23272 Caminito Marcial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have a pool?
Yes, 23272 Caminito Marcial has a pool.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have accessible units?
No, 23272 Caminito Marcial does not have accessible units.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23272 Caminito Marcial has units with dishwashers.
Does 23272 Caminito Marcial have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23272 Caminito Marcial has units with air conditioning.

