22505 Caminito Grande #61

Amenities
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite. One car attached garage & 1 car patio with a private security gate. HOA dues paid by the landlord but tenant gets to enjoy all amenities such as pool, spa, tennis, volleyball, playground & so much more. Only minutes from I-5 freeway off Lake Forest Dr. & Irvine Center Dr.. Central A/C.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3798761)