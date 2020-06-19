All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 22505 Caminito Grande #61.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
22505 Caminito Grande #61
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

22505 Caminito Grande #61

22505 Caminito Grande · (949) 344-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22505 Caminito Grande #61 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite. One car attached garage & 1 car patio with a private security gate. HOA dues paid by the landlord but tenant gets to enjoy all amenities such as pool, spa, tennis, volleyball, playground & so much more. Only minutes from I-5 freeway off Lake Forest Dr. & Irvine Center Dr.. Central A/C.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3798761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have any available units?
22505 Caminito Grande #61 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have?
Some of 22505 Caminito Grande #61's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22505 Caminito Grande #61 currently offering any rent specials?
22505 Caminito Grande #61 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22505 Caminito Grande #61 pet-friendly?
No, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 offer parking?
Yes, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 does offer parking.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have a pool?
Yes, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 has a pool.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have accessible units?
No, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 does not have accessible units.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22505 Caminito Grande #61 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22505 Caminito Grande #61 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22505 Caminito Grande #61?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity