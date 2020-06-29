All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
22296 Caminito Tiburon
22296 Caminito Tiburon

22296 Caminito Tiburon · No Longer Available
Location

22296 Caminito Tiburon, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious end unit townhome located in the wonderful Laguna Village. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car direct access garage
also offers an ADDITIONAL office/family room/bonus room or storage which adds an approx. 300+ sq feet which is not included in
the listed square footage. Downstairs bonus room has new laminate wood floor. Nice and Bright kitchen with mountain view
opens to dining room that leads to the huge living room with large sliding glass door that opens to a spacious balcony. Dining
room, living room, kitchen and balcony all enjoy the beautiful view of the Saddleback Mountains. Master bedroom offers a wall of
mirrored closets and a sliding door that opens to the greenbelt. Inside laundry closet located at the hallway together with a big
linen closet. Both secondary rooms are of generous size with built-ins in the closets. There are lots of open greenery and parks
within walking distance. The Laguna Village A ssociation includes 2 pools, spa, lighted tennis court, basketball court, shuffle
board, exercise room and community center/club house with a kitchen. Trash is included. This property is close to Irvine
Spectrum and is only a few miles from Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have any available units?
22296 Caminito Tiburon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have?
Some of 22296 Caminito Tiburon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22296 Caminito Tiburon currently offering any rent specials?
22296 Caminito Tiburon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22296 Caminito Tiburon pet-friendly?
No, 22296 Caminito Tiburon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon offer parking?
Yes, 22296 Caminito Tiburon offers parking.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22296 Caminito Tiburon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have a pool?
Yes, 22296 Caminito Tiburon has a pool.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have accessible units?
No, 22296 Caminito Tiburon does not have accessible units.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22296 Caminito Tiburon has units with dishwashers.
Does 22296 Caminito Tiburon have units with air conditioning?
No, 22296 Caminito Tiburon does not have units with air conditioning.

