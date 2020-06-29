22296 Caminito Tiburon

Amenities

Spacious end unit townhome located in the wonderful Laguna Village. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car direct access garage

also offers an ADDITIONAL office/family room/bonus room or storage which adds an approx. 300+ sq feet which is not included in

the listed square footage. Downstairs bonus room has new laminate wood floor. Nice and Bright kitchen with mountain view

opens to dining room that leads to the huge living room with large sliding glass door that opens to a spacious balcony. Dining

room, living room, kitchen and balcony all enjoy the beautiful view of the Saddleback Mountains. Master bedroom offers a wall of

mirrored closets and a sliding door that opens to the greenbelt. Inside laundry closet located at the hallway together with a big

linen closet. Both secondary rooms are of generous size with built-ins in the closets. There are lots of open greenery and parks

within walking distance. The Laguna Village A ssociation includes 2 pools, spa, lighted tennis court, basketball court, shuffle

board, exercise room and community center/club house with a kitchen. Trash is included. This property is close to Irvine

Spectrum and is only a few miles from Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Irvine.