25351 MUSTANG Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful one level 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a custom office/bonus room in a great location of Nellie Gail Ranch. Wonderful floor plan for comfortable family living and entertainment. Stunning back yard with a magnificent salt water pool and spa. Built-in BBQ, fire pit and a large grassy area for kids to play. Cooks dream kitchen with granite counters, 6 burner Wolf range,sub zero refrigerator,two dishwashers,double oven,walk-in pantry,large island with sink and custom cabinets. 3 fireplaces in livingroom, familyroom and master retreat. Lage and private front courtyard perfect for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. All bedrooms with their own private custom baths.