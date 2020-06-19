All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 25351 MUSTANG Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25351 MUSTANG Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

25351 MUSTANG Drive

25351 Mustang Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25351 Mustang Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful one level 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a custom office/bonus room in a great location of Nellie Gail Ranch. Wonderful floor plan for comfortable family living and entertainment. Stunning back yard with a magnificent salt water pool and spa. Built-in BBQ, fire pit and a large grassy area for kids to play. Cooks dream kitchen with granite counters, 6 burner Wolf range,sub zero refrigerator,two dishwashers,double oven,walk-in pantry,large island with sink and custom cabinets. 3 fireplaces in livingroom, familyroom and master retreat. Lage and private front courtyard perfect for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. All bedrooms with their own private custom baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have any available units?
25351 MUSTANG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have?
Some of 25351 MUSTANG Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25351 MUSTANG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25351 MUSTANG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25351 MUSTANG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25351 MUSTANG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25351 MUSTANG Drive offers parking.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25351 MUSTANG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25351 MUSTANG Drive has a pool.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have accessible units?
No, 25351 MUSTANG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25351 MUSTANG Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25351 MUSTANG Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25351 MUSTANG Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Hills Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Hills Apartments with Gyms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College