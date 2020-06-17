All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

967 Oriole Drive

967 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

967 Oriole Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Lower Bluebird

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Rent for $4000 unfurnished, $4500 furnished. Newly renovated 2 bedroom (plus den!), 3 bathroom family residence in Laguna Beach, located in beautiful Blue Bird canyon surrounded by dramatic natural vistas unique to Laguna Beach. This home is a 4 minute walk from free trolley stop, 18 minutes walk to the beach, and a 5 minute drive to Laguna Village shopping and restaurants. Current furnishings allows for up to 6 to sleep comfortably in two bedrooms plus den with foldout sleeper sofa, all with their own shower. Newer wood laminate flooring, paint and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private front yard with a picnic table featuring built-in grill. Laguna Beach trolley takes you to Laguna's scenic beaches and downtown restaurants/shops. Convenient to Bluebird Park with tons of play area for the little ones. Short drives to nearby Laurel Canyon Wilderness Park/Trails and Crystal Cove State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Oriole Drive have any available units?
967 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 967 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 967 Oriole Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
967 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 967 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 967 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 967 Oriole Drive offers parking.
Does 967 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Oriole Drive have a pool?
No, 967 Oriole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 967 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 967 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 Oriole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Oriole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Oriole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
