967 Oriole Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Rent for $4000 unfurnished, $4500 furnished. Newly renovated 2 bedroom (plus den!), 3 bathroom family residence in Laguna Beach, located in beautiful Blue Bird canyon surrounded by dramatic natural vistas unique to Laguna Beach. This home is a 4 minute walk from free trolley stop, 18 minutes walk to the beach, and a 5 minute drive to Laguna Village shopping and restaurants. Current furnishings allows for up to 6 to sleep comfortably in two bedrooms plus den with foldout sleeper sofa, all with their own shower. Newer wood laminate flooring, paint and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Private front yard with a picnic table featuring built-in grill. Laguna Beach trolley takes you to Laguna's scenic beaches and downtown restaurants/shops. Convenient to Bluebird Park with tons of play area for the little ones. Short drives to nearby Laurel Canyon Wilderness Park/Trails and Crystal Cove State Park.