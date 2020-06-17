All apartments in Laguna Beach
911 Tia Juana Street
911 Tia Juana Street

911 Tia Juana Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
2 bed 2 1/2 bath mid-century modern style home. Bathrooms just got a total remodel and the house was just painted inside and out. Both bedrooms are upstairs with an alcove in master that could be the perfect home office. There is a dining area off kitchen, large living-room with fireplace and direct access to enclosed backyard. 2 car garage with direct access to kitchen and house. Great location with city transportation from ABH to downtown Laguna. Other community features are tennis courts, sports park, play ground and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Tia Juana Street have any available units?
911 Tia Juana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 911 Tia Juana Street have?
Some of 911 Tia Juana Street's amenities include garage, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Tia Juana Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 Tia Juana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Tia Juana Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street offer parking?
Yes, 911 Tia Juana Street offers parking.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street have a pool?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street have accessible units?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Tia Juana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Tia Juana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
