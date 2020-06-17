911 Tia Juana Street

Amenities

garage playground basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

2 bed 2 1/2 bath mid-century modern style home. Bathrooms just got a total remodel and the house was just painted inside and out. Both bedrooms are upstairs with an alcove in master that could be the perfect home office. There is a dining area off kitchen, large living-room with fireplace and direct access to enclosed backyard. 2 car garage with direct access to kitchen and house. Great location with city transportation from ABH to downtown Laguna. Other community features are tennis courts, sports park, play ground and basketball court.